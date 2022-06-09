Mexican Megachurch Leader Gets More Than 16 Years For Abuse

Naasón Joaquín García, the former leader of the fundamentalist Guadalajara, Mexico-based church La Luz del Mundo, sits during his sentencing in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The leader of La Luz del Mundo church has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in a California prison for sexually abusing three girls. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Naasón Joaquín García, the former leader of the fundamentalist Guadalajara, Mexico-based church La Luz del Mundo, sits during his sentencing in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The leader of La Luz del Mundo church has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in a California prison for sexually abusing three girls. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

(AP) — The leader of La Luz del Mundo church has been sentenced to more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing girls. Naasón Joaquín García was sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after several of his victims made emotional pleas to the court in which they called him evil and a monster. García, who is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by his 5 million worldwide followers, had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week to three felonies. The church says he pleaded guilty because he didn’t think he could get a fair trial.