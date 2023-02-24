Mexican Migrant Recounts Shooting Involving Arizona Rancher

(AP) — A Mexican man has testified about the moment when a fellow migrant was shot and killed on an Arizona ranch as they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

The man, who was referred to by the initials D.R.R. to protect his identity, said through a Spanish-speaking interpreter on Friday that the shots rang out without warning and that because of this, his group didn’t know where they were coming from.

The testimony came during an evidentiary hearing in a Nogales, Arizona, courtroom for George Alan Kelly, the 74-year-old rancher accused of killing 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea.