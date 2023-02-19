WORLD

Mexican Musician Finds Refuge In Saxophone After Acid Attack

Maria Elena Ríos holds her saxophone at the end of a rehearsal at the National Autonomous University of Mexico music department, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Ríos, 29, thought her career as a musician and her devotion to her sax was what led her former boyfriend and politician to hire the men who splashed acid into her face and body, disfiguring her in 2019. Later, she learned that he simply couldn't accept that she had broken off their relationship. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

(AP) — María Elena Ríos has conflicting feelings about her saxophone: She once blamed the instrument for bringing her to the brink of death-but it also has been her salvation.

The 29-year-old Rios thought her career as a musician and her devotion to her instrument was what led her former boyfriend to hire the men who splashed acid into her face and body, disfiguring her. Later, she learned that he simply couldn’t accept that she had broken off their relationship.

Now, with most of the attackers in jail, Ríos says she is reconciling with her instrument, even playing it publicly. Meanwhile she has joined the push among activists for stronger punishment for acid attacks.

