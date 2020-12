A Mexican national is admitting to a plan to distribute over 40 kilograms of cocaine. Thirty-five-year-old Hugo Cristobal Garza-Ornelas was seen conducting alleged “heat runs” in McAllen by authorities in March. He was arrested when police found cocaine in his vehicle and stash house, adding up to a street value of over a million dollars.

Ornelas will be sentenced in February, facing up to life in prison and a possible 10-million dollar fine.