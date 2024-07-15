Mexican National Guard Member Accused Of Allowing Stolen Cars Into Mexico

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mexican National Guard soldier is in the custody of U.S. officials who say he was allowing vehicles stolen in the U.S. to cross into Mexico.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested Luis Enrique Guzman Pablo this past weekend on a federal charge of conspiring to defraud the United States.

Guzman was assigned to work customs, and is accused of allowing stolen vehicles to enter Mexico across the Veterans international Bridge in Brownsville. Federal court documents show Guzman, under questioning by HSI agents, admitted that for the past two months he’d been conspiring with other individuals who were paying him to facilitate the exportation of stolen vehicles.