Mexican National Jailed In Cameron County For Child Crime Out Of Washington State

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A man wanted on a child sexual assault warrant out of Washington state is sitting in the Cameron County jail after being caught at the B&M International Bridge.

The man, a Mexican national, had crossed on Monday and was ordered into the secondary inspection area. There, CBP officers using biometric verification turned up the outstanding arrest warrant and he was taken into custody.

36-year-old Ezequiel Solano Orduno was being sought by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Pasco in south-central Washington. It’s not clear how long Orduno had been on the run.