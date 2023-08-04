Mexican President Blasts Border Security Operation

The President of Mexico has some harsh words for Texas’s border security operation. He called the floating border wall, “inhumane.” He says the chain of buoys that are bobbing in the Rio Grande are a violation of their nation’s sovereign rights.

The Mexican government has filed complaints with the United States, accusing Texas of violating bilateral water and human rights treaties. They say two migrants have drowned near the wall this week.

Texas officials say it’s necessary to stop the massive influx of immigrants and are once again calling on the Biden Administration for help.