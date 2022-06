Mexican President Confirms He’ll Skip Summit Of The Americas

(AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, dealing a blow to the event hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The decision follows a dispute about the guest list. López Obrador wanted Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be invited, but Washington did not want to include autocratic governments.

The Mexican leader said Monday that “There cannot be a summit if all countries are not invited.” Other leaders also have indicated they’ll stay away if not all are invited.