Mexican President Disparages Pro-Democracy Demonstrators

(AP) — Mexico’s president lashed out Monday at demonstrators who protested cuts to election funding over the weekend, belittling their concerns about threats to democracy and dashing any hopes that he would try to ease rising political tensions.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador seemed to revel in the conflict, hurling insults at the tens of thousands of people who demonstrated in Mexico City’s main plaza, calling them thieves and allies of drug traffickers. Demonstrators at Sunday’s demonstration in Mexico City’s main plaza had few kind words for López Obrador. They say his plans to cut salaries and funding for local election offices, and other changes approved last week by Mexico’s Senate, are a threat to democracy.