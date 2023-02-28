Mexican President: Mexico Has More Democracy Than US

(AP) — Mexico’s president says his country is more democratic than the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s comments Tuesday came after U.S. officials took note of the public debate in Mexico over López Obrador’s electoral reforms.

Critics say the reforms cut spending for the country’s electoral authorities and could weaken democracy in Mexico. But López Obrador angrily rejected any U.S. comment, even though U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price was careful to say “We respect Mexico’s sovereignty.”

The Mexican president responded “There is more democracy in Mexico than could exist in the United States.”