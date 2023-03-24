TRENDINGWORLD

Mexican President Pushes Back On US Criticism On Violence

FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

(AP) — Mexico’s president angrily rejected comments by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the Mexican government has lost control of parts of the country.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also pushed back against comments by Blinken suggesting that Mexico’s takeover of a port owned by a U.S. firm would hurt investment in Mexico. López Obrador’s comments on Friday came after the Mexican government was stung by the execution-apparently by a drug cartel – of a suspect sought for months in the killings of two Jesuit priests.

Mexican police couldn’t find the suspect despite massive searches, until the drug gangs took matters into their own hands.

