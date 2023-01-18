WORLD

Mexican President Says He’ll Consider ‘El Chapo’ Request

jsalinasBy
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan, Mexico. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday, Jan. 18 2023 that the government will analyze El Chapo's request to be returned to Mexico to carry out his life prison sentence. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

(AP) — Mexico’s president says his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence.

The 64-year-old Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. Guzman claims to have lived in poor conditions in prison since his 2019 conviction, according to a Mexican lawyer who claims to represent him.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that he will review the request, saying that “you always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.”

