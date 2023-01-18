Mexican President Says He’ll Consider ‘El Chapo’ Request

(AP) — Mexico’s president says his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence.

The 64-year-old Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. Guzman claims to have lived in poor conditions in prison since his 2019 conviction, according to a Mexican lawyer who claims to represent him.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that he will review the request, saying that “you always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.”