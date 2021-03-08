Mexican President Says Poppy Growing Being Studied

FILE - In this March 4, 2010 file photo, a soldier stands on a poppy field during eradication supervised by the Mexican Army on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on March 8, 2021, his government is studying what to do about growers of opium poppies who have been hit by competition from synthetic opioids, suggesting that some sort of legalization scheme might be possible. (AP Photo/Carlos Jasso, File)