Mexican President To US: Fentanyl Is Your Problem

(AP) — Mexico’s president has said his country does not produce or consume fentanyl, despite enormous evidence to the contrary.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to depict the synthetic opioid epidemic largely as a U.S. problem, and said the United States should do more to fight drug addiction and “social decay.” He angrily rejected Republican calls to use the U.S. military against drug cartels. His statements came during a visit to Mexico by Liz Sherwood-Randall, the White House Homeland Security Advisor, to discuss the fentanyl crisis.

The Mexican government has acknowledged in the past that fentanyl is produced at labs in Mexico using precursor chemicals imported from China.