WORLD

Mexican Skater Is A Rare Latin American At Winter Olympics

jsalinasBy 37 views
0
Donovan Carrillo, of Mexico, reacts after the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — Naysayers didn’t deter Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo, the rare Latin American athlete at the Winter Games, who has now become an even more rare Beijing Olympics success story – however relative – from that part of the globe.

Carrillo had a career-best performance in the marquee sport of the Winter Games and now advances to the finals. It’s a first for Mexico, which hadn’t had an Olympic skater in three decades.

No Latin American country has ever medaled at the Olympic Winter Games. In Beijing, Carrillo is one of 33 athletes from nine Latin American teams.

 

Hidalgo County Tests Hybrid Voting Machines Ahead Of Primaries

Previous article

British Envoy In Moscow To Try To Ease Ukraine Crisis

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD