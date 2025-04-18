Mexican Water Coming

The president of Mexico has repeated her vow to deliver water to Texas farmers. Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz says it can’t come soon enough for citrus farmers in her district, which are on the verge of going out of business. She expects to learn more after Easter.

The Mexican President said this week that she is trying to strike a balance between what they are required to deliver under a Water Treaty and what their own farmers need to survive. If she fails, President Trump continues to threaten tariffs and sanctions.