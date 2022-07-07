Mexico Accuses Ex-President Of Millions In Illegal Funds

FILE - Mexico's incoming President Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolution Party (PRI) wears the presidential sash after being sworn-in at his inauguration ceremony before Congress in Mexico City, Dec. 1, 2012. Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency said on July 7, 2022 it has accused Peña Nieto of handling millions of dollars in possibly illegal funds. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)

(AP) — Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency has accused ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto of receiving millions of dollars in illegal funds.

The criminal complaint filed against Peña Nieto by the government’s Financial Intelligence Unit doesn’t mean prosecutors have decided to file formal charges. But the head of the unit says federal prosecutors have received the complaint alleging use of illicit funds and are investigating it.

Gomez said Thursday that a company run by Peña Nieto’s family had received about $500 million in government contracts while he was president from 2012 to 2018.