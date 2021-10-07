NATIONALWORLD

Mexico And U.S. Prepare For Security Talks

(AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his government will continue to press the United States to increase investment in poor countries during high-level security meetings.

López Obrador is scheduled to meet Friday in Mexico City with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland among others. Blinken said Wednesday in Paris that there is a broad agenda for the meetings in Mexico City.

Mexico wants more effort from the U.S. in stemming the flow of illegal guns into Mexico. The U.S. needs continued Mexican cooperation to control migration to the U.S. border.

 

