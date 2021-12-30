WORLD

Mexico Approves Use Of Cuba’s Abdala Vaccine

Mexico’s health safety council has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine. The council said Wednesday that it has sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective. The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government will acquire or administer the Abdala vaccine in Mexico. Mexico has approved 10 vaccines for use, but has made little use of some, like China’s Sinopharm. Cuba has approved Abdala for use domestically and begun commercial exports of the three-dose vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela.

