WORLD

Mexico Arrests Drug Gang Members For Killing Of Journalist

By 121 views
0

(AP) – Police in Mexico’s northern border city of Ciudad Juarez have arrested two drug gang members in connection with the Oct. 29 murder of a local TV anchor. But the governor of Chihuahua state said the killing was not related to the victim’s work as a journalist.

Gov. Javier Corral said Friday the suspects were members of the Artistas Asesinos drug gang. He said they apparently killed television news presenter Arturo Alba Medina because they mistook him for a rival.

The two suspects were among a group of five men detained Nov. 10 with guns, fentanyl and meth. Subsequent investigations linked them to the killing.

El Paso Official Blasts Ruling Overturning Virus Measures

Previous article

Washington State Gets New Virus Restrictions

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD