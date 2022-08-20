Mexico Arrests Ex-Attorney General In Missing Students Case

FILE - Mexico's Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam gives a news conference in Mexico City, Dec. 7, 2014. The Mexican Attorney General's Office reported on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, it has detained Murillo Karam, who was in charge of the investigation into the disappearance of the 43 student teachers that occurred in southern Mexico in 2014. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

(AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say they have arrested a former attorney general and issued warrants for 83 army soldiers and officers, police and gang members in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

Prosecutors announced changes Friday against Jesús Murillo abuses in the investigations of the mass abduction. Similar charges were lodged against 20 soldiers and officers. Murillo Karam was attorney general from 2012 to 2015 under then President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Murillo Karam announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and burned at a garbage dump by a drug gang. But the investigation allegedly used torture, improper arrest and mishandling of evidence, allowing most of the suspects to walk free.