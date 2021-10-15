Mexico City: Criminal Charges Brought In Subway Collapse

FILE- In this May 4, 2021 file photo, Mexico City's subway cars lay at an angle after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City. Mexico City´s prosecutor´s office concluded Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, that the accident was due to mistakes made during the construction of the metro line and that it will prosecute those involved in the crash. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

FILE- In this May 4, 2021 file photo, Mexico City's subway cars lay at an angle after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City. Mexico City´s prosecutor´s office concluded Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, that the accident was due to mistakes made during the construction of the metro line and that it will prosecute those involved in the crash. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

(AP) — Mexico City prosecutors announced they will bring criminal charges against “several people and companies” for construction and design defects that caused a subway line collapse in May that killed 26 people.

The city attorney general said studies found that construction defects like poor welds caused the collapse. Ernestina Godoy said Thursday that bad design also played a role.

Godoy did not identfy those who will face charges of homicide, causing injury and damages. But in the case of the companies involved, Godoy said the goal of the criminal charges will be to make them pay or repair damages both to the subway and the victims.