Mexico City Legislature May Ban Bullfighting

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting "Ole," during a bullfight at The Plaza de toros México bullring in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. This season's bullfights in Mexico City may be the last, as legislators in the city assembly seek to revive a bill banning the activity. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

(AP) — This season’s bullfights in Mexico City may be the last, as legislators in the city assembly seek to revive a bill banning the activity. This year’s season closed Sunday at the city’s Plaza Mexico arena, and it was marked as has become routine by protesters.

Last year, the assembly’s Animal Welfare Commission gave preliminary approval to a law banning public events “at which animals are subject to mistreatment and cruelty that result in their death.” But the law never went for a vote before the full assembly. Animal rights activist Alberto Luvianos says legislators may have been cowed by the potential lost income.