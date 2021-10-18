Mexico City Lowers Pandemic Alert To Lowest Level

FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, licensed vocational nurse Angeline Gabuten administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif. With booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now authorized in the U.S., government advisers reconvened on Thursday, Sept. 23, to tackle the most contentious question yet: Exactly who should roll up their sleeves right away? (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — Mexico’s capital has returned to the lowest level on its COVID-19 pandemic warning system for the first time since June. In practice, the changes to daily life were small Monday. Mask wearing is still common in streets of the city of 9 million, but the rhythm of life in the capital has long since regained a high degree of normalcy. Massive outdoor events are no longer limited to 75% capacity, though attendees still must wear masks. The move comes just weeks ahead of Mexico City hosting a Formula 1 race. Bars, clubs and event halls received an additional hour of operation.