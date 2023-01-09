Mexico Considers Accepting More Migrants Expelled by US

(AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador says he would consider accepting more migrants than previously announced under President Joe Biden’s plan to turn away people who cross illegally into the United States.

The comments came Monday as López Obrador, Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gather in Mexico City for a meeting of the three leaders. They’ll be discussing migration, trade and climate change.

On Tuesday, the three leaders have their main summit meeting. Biden says the gathering will advance “shared priorities for North America.” The leaders will discuss migration, climate change, the economy and other issues.