Mexico Finds 3 Migrants Drowned In Rio Grande

(AP) — Mexican immigration authorities say they have found the bodies of three apparent migrants who drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande, the border river with Texas also known as the Rio Bravo. The National Immigration Institute said Sunday that no identification was found on two of the bodies, but a third bore documents indicating he was from Nicaragua. Officers from the institute’s migrant protection team also found three migrants alive but unable to continue crossing the river. The woman, a 2-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, all from Honduras, were rescued with an airboat and taken to a shelter in the border city of Piedras Negras.