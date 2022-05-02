Mexico Looks To Re-Route Proposed Rail Line Away From Texas

A proposed new rail line to connect the U.S. and Mexico may no longer go through Texas as had been planned. Mexico’s economy minister says planners are now looking at building the rail line through New Mexico.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of a directive from Governor Greg Abbott that required DPS troopers to conduct enhanced inspections of commercial trucks from Mexico – a move that backed up cargo trucks for miles.

Mexican officials say they fear a rail line could be held hostage too by, quote – someone who wants to use trade as a political tool. The sometimes 12-hour delays in cargo trucks crossing the Pharr International Bridge caused tons of produce to spoil and worsened the supply chain for auto parts, causing an estimated trade loss of 1 billion dollars.

Governor Abbott has said he wouldn’t hesitate to reinstate the additional truck inspections if there’s an increase in immigrants crossing the border illegally.