Mexico: Migrants Lit Mattresses In Fire That Killed 39

(AP) — Mexico’s president says migrants set fire to mattresses in an immigration detention center where 39 died in protest after learning they would be deported. A fire in a dormitory at a center near the U.S. border was one of the deadliest incidents ever at an immigration lockup in the country. Hours after the fire broke out late Monday, rows of bodies were laid out under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, which is across from El Paso, Texas, and a major crossing point for migrants. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue swarmed the scene.

 

