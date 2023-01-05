WORLD

Mexico Nabs Son Of Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Before Biden Visit

jsalinasBy
FILE - This Oct. 17, 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mexico. Mexican security forces were forced to release the son of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman that day after his gunmen shot up the western city of Culiacan. (CEPROPIE via AP File)

(AP) — The Mexican military has captured a son of the imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. It happened in a pre-dawn military operation Thursday outside Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel in western Mexico.

Alleged cartel members responded to the arrest of Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman by paralyzing the city, carjacking residents and setting vehicles ablaze days before a visit to Mexico by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Similar violence prompted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to release Ovidio Guzman in 2019.

