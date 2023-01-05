Mexico Nabs Son Of Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Before Biden Visit

(AP) — The Mexican military has captured a son of the imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. It happened in a pre-dawn military operation Thursday outside Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel in western Mexico.

Alleged cartel members responded to the arrest of Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman by paralyzing the city, carjacking residents and setting vehicles ablaze days before a visit to Mexico by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Similar violence prompted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to release Ovidio Guzman in 2019.