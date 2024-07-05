TEXAS

Mexico On Red Alert As Hurricane Beryl Nears Landfall

A tree uprooted by Hurricane Beryl lays on a street in Tulum, Mexico, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Eastern Mexico is on red alert as a Category 2 hurricane moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the area today, bringing hurricane storm-force winds, damaging waves and dangerous storm surge. Beryl currently has winds of 100 miles per hour, and a hurricane warning is in effect across the peninsula.

The hurricane has killed nearly a dozen people so far. It’s expected to weaken as it passes over the peninsula, but strengthen again when it moves over the Gulf of Mexico and toward southern Texas.

