Mexico On Red Alert As Hurricane Beryl Nears Landfall

Eastern Mexico is on red alert as a Category 2 hurricane moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the area today, bringing hurricane storm-force winds, damaging waves and dangerous storm surge. Beryl currently has winds of 100 miles per hour, and a hurricane warning is in effect across the peninsula.

The hurricane has killed nearly a dozen people so far. It’s expected to weaken as it passes over the peninsula, but strengthen again when it moves over the Gulf of Mexico and toward southern Texas.