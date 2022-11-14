WORLD

Mexico President Dismisses Massive Protest Aagainst Reforms

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the tens of thousands who demonstrated against his proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority were people in favor of privilege, racism and classism.

López Obrador said Sunday’s demonstration — the biggest against one of his proposals in his nearly four years in office — was a kind of “striptease” revealing the intentions of Mexico’s conservatives. He estimated there were 50,000 to 60,000 protesters, an apparent undercount and well below the 200,000 estimated by the march’s organizers.

Opposition parties and civil society organizations had called on Mexicans to demonstrate against proposed electoral reforms that would remake the National Electoral Institute, one of the country’s most trusted institutions.

 

