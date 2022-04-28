Mexico President Proposes Dramatic Electoral Reforms

(AP) — Mexico’s government is proposing a dramatic overhaul of the nation’s electoral system and the agency that oversees it. It would reduce the size of Congress and have the federal elections board elected by voters, potentially adding a higher degree of politics to what has been an independent body.

The proposal also would reduce federal funding of political parties. Many of the proposals would address President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s repeated criticisms of electoral authorities.

López Obrador and several members of his cabinet presented the the constitutional reform during his daily news conference Thursday.