Mexico has removed no trespassing signs that were allegedly placed on a beach by the U.S. government. Witnesses say a group of U.S. men crossed the Rio Grande River and placed the restricted area signs at Playa Bagdad in Matamoros on Sunday.

The men reportedly told tourists they’d been instructed to erect the signs by the U.S. State Department. Text on the signs indicated the property was part of an area controlled by the Department of Defense.

The signs were removed a short time later by the Mexican military. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the signs were removed after consultation with the American consulate and the U.S. embassy.