Mexico Says No More US Trials For Corrupt Officials

Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, former Mexico Defense Secretary

(AP) – Mexican officials say that a U.S. agreement to return a former defense secretary accused of aiding drug traffickers applies to any official accused of such corruption, and that they will no longer be tried in the United States.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard made the statement Thursday, one day after ex-Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos returned to Mexico and was promptly released.

Ebrard vowed that the investigation into Cienfuegos would be “worthy of Mexico’s prestige and dignity.” But the entire process of notifying Cienfuegos of the investigation and processing him back into the country took only about a half hour.

 

