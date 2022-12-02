Mexico Tells US It Wants To Keep Talking On Trade Disputes

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, center, accompanied by from left, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, speaks at a U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue meeting in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Mexico’s economy secretary on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, proposed yet another round of talks with the United States on a dispute over Mexico’s energy sector. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, center, accompanied by from left, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, speaks at a U.S.-Mexico High Level Economic Dialogue meeting in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Mexico’s economy secretary on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, proposed yet another round of talks with the United States on a dispute over Mexico’s energy sector. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — Mexico’s economy secretary has proposed yet another round of talks with the United States on a dispute over Mexico’s energy sector. Mexico hopes to stave off a full-fledged trade complaint under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The United States says Mexico is unfairly favoring its state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai appears willing to keep talking, but her office says she “underscored the urgency of prompt and meaningful progress” at a Thursday meeting. The two countries also appear headed for another commercial dispute over a Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified yellow corn.