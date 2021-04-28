WORLD

Mexico To Bottle, Package Sputnik V Vaccine

By 88 views
0
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard shake hands at the press conference after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is on a working visit to Moscow. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico will begin bottling and packaging the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday during a visit to Russia.

Mexico has already received more than 1 million doses of Sputnik V in recent months. Ebrard says the state-owned company Birmex is working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to prepare the bottling operations.

Mexico has already been bottling the Chinese-developed CanSino vaccine.

The domestic finishing of vaccines is part of Mexico’s efforts to obtain more shots. In addition to Sputnik V and CanSino, Mexico has been using the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines.

The country has received 16.6 million doses and given some 12 million shots, coverng about 9.4% of the population. Mexico has vaccinated many of its senior citizens and plans to begin vaccinating people between ages 50-59 in May.

AP Sources: Feds Search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC Home, Office

Previous article

McAllen Police Honor Two Fallen Officers

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD