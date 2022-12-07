Mexico To Cut Elections Funding, Ease Online Voting

(AP) — Mexico’s ruling party has pushed through an electoral reform that reduces funding for the country’s electoral oversight agency. Officials said the changes also make it easier for millions of Mexican migrants living abroad to vote online in elections in Mexico.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not get the broader changes he wanted, which would have reduced the size of Congress and made legislators more beholden to their parties. He argued that the Federal Electoral Institute costs Mexico too much money. But López Obrador’s Morena party had the simple majority needed Wednesday to push through funding cuts of about $175 million.