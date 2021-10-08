WORLD

Mexico, US Draw Up Outlines Of New Security Framework

By 54 views
0
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right, speaks during a working breakfast with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the National Palace in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

(AP) — High-level delegations from Mexico and the United States have laid out the outlines of a new security framework for the bilateral relationship that at least conceptually mark a departure from the mindset that steered their cooperation over the past decade.

The so-called U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities seeks to move beyond the 13-year-old Merida Initiative that focused on building Mexico’s crime-fighting capabilities and rule of law projects.

The new framework adds a more robust social component with attention to opportunities for youth and addiction treatment. Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Friday: “Goodbye Merida, welcome Bicentennial agreement.”

 

Biden Restores Bears Ears, Other Monuments Cut By Trump

Previous article

Mexico Says It Caught Replacement Leader Of Drug Gang

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD