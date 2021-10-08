Mexico, US Draw Up Outlines Of New Security Framework

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, right, speaks during a working breakfast with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the National Palace in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

(AP) — High-level delegations from Mexico and the United States have laid out the outlines of a new security framework for the bilateral relationship that at least conceptually mark a departure from the mindset that steered their cooperation over the past decade.

The so-called U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities seeks to move beyond the 13-year-old Merida Initiative that focused on building Mexico’s crime-fighting capabilities and rule of law projects.

The new framework adds a more robust social component with attention to opportunities for youth and addiction treatment. Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Friday: “Goodbye Merida, welcome Bicentennial agreement.”