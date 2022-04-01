WORLD

Mexico, US Meet Amid Electrical Power Dispute

Fred Cruz
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily morning press conference before officially inaugurating the Felipe Angeles International Airport, AIFA, north of Mexico City, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — Mexican and American officials met amid disagreements about an electrical power reform. The Mexican bill seeks to limit foreign-built renewable energy plants and grant a majority market share to Mexico’s state-owned power utility. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met Thursday with U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry, but the Mexican leader appeared unwilling to budge on the proposal, which is currently stuck in Mexico’s Congress. While he didn’t address the differences, López Obrador appeared to offer foreign firms a chance to invest in a rather bizarre scheme to build natural gas liquification plants in southern Mexico, to export LNG, presumably to Europe or Asia.

 

