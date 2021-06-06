Mexico Votes On López Obrador’s “transformation” At Mid-Term

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thumbs up after voting in congressional, state and local elections in Mexico City, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Mexicans on Sunday were electing the entire lower house of Congress, almost half the country's governors and most mayors in a vote that will determine if Obrador's Morena party gets the legislative majority. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — Mexicans are electing the entire lower house of Congress, almost half the country’s governors and most mayors. It’s a vote that will determine whether President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party will get the majority in Congress it needs to continue his “Fourth Transformation” of Mexico.

His critics have depicted Sunday’s elections as a chance to stop the still-popular López Obrador from concentrating more power and weakening checks and balance.

The president says the opposition is dominated by conservatives who oppose his campaign against corruption and waste. Five people were killed in an attack Saturday amid continuing violence linked to the elections.