Mexico Wants To Pay US Water Debt, Stay Out Of US Election

(AP) – Mexico’s president is calling on angry farmers in northern Mexico to allow the country to pay its water debt to the United States, noting he does not want Mexico to become an issue in the U.S. elections.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that unlike 2016, candidates in the November presidential race have been “respectful” of Mexico and he wants to keep it that way.

Time is running out; farmers have seized a northern dam needed to pay the debt, with less than a month left to meet the Oct. 24 deadline for releasing water to communities along the Rio Grande.