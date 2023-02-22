Mexico’s Ex-Public Security Chief Convicted In US Drug Case

FILE - Mexico's Secretary of Public Safety Genaro García Luna attends a news conference on the sidelines of an American Police Community meeting in Mexico City, Oct. 8, 2010. The former Mexican presidential cabinet member was convicted in the U.S., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, of taking massive bribes to protect the violent drug cartels he was tasked with combating. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

(AP) — A U.S. jury has convicted a former Mexican presidential cabinet member of taking massive bribes to protect the drug cartels he was tasked with combating. A federal court jury in New York reached a verdict Tuesday in the drug trafficking case against Genaro García Luna. He is the highest-ranking current or former Mexican official ever to be tried in the United States. He denied the allegations. His lawyers said the charges were based on lies from criminals seeking sentencing breaks for themselves by helping prosecutors. García Luna headed Mexico’s federal police and then was its top security official from 2006 to 2012.