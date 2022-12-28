Mexico’s President Asks Residents To Reject Drug Gang Gifts

FILE - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Lopez Obrador appealed to the country’s citizens Tuesday, Dec. 27, not to accept holiday handouts and gifts from drug gangs, after videos posted online showed garish pickup trucks handing out loads of gifts while bystanders described the drivers as members of the Jalisco drug cartel. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

(AP) — Mexico’s president is appealing to the country’s citizens not to accept holiday handouts and gifts from drug gangs. His comments came after videos posted online showed garish pickup trucks handing out loads of gifts while bystanders described the drivers as members of the Jalisco drug cartel. Authorities have not confirmed the source of the gifts, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that some drug gangs were looking to resume such giveaways to gain the support of the local population. López Obrador said that local residents in some communities have tried to protect traffickers, stop drug seizures or oppose the installation of National Guard bases intended to fight drug trafficking.