Mexico’s President Likely To Leave Big Projects Unfinished

FILE - A bulldozer clears an area of forest that will be the line of the Mayan Train in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Aug. 2, 2022. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador loves big projects and hates to leave them unfinished, but that is likely what he will do when he leaves office in September 2024, including this tourist train line in the Yucatan peninsula which will have to be jacked up on stilts for 50 miles to run over some of the most fragile and environmentally sensitive geography in the world. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

(AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador loves big projects and hates unfinished ones, but that is likely what he will leave his successor when he leaves office at the end of 2024.

The president pledges his big construction projects will be done by the time he leaves office. But one — a tourist train line in the Yucatan peninsula — will have to be jacked up on stilts for 50 miles to run over some of the most fragile and environmentally sensitive geography in the world.

China built a longer railway in similar terrain, and it took them seven years; López Obrador has given army engineers one year to do the job in Mexico.