Mexico’s President Plans Regional Meeting Of Leaders

(AP) — Mexico’s president says he’ll host a meeting of leaders from Latin America this month, including most of the wave of recently elected leftists.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that the presidents of Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia are coming to Mexico City. He says he’s still awaiting confirmation on whether President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil will attend the Nov. 23-25 meeting. All of the leaders except Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso are considered left-leaning.

López Obrador has expressed hopes in the past of reforming the Organization of American States, and this month’s meeting may be part of that plan.