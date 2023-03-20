Miami Beach Struggles With Spring Break Violence, Big Crowds

Crowds walk up and down Ocean Drive during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

(AP) — For the third year in a row, Miami Beach finds itself struggling with spring break violence, including two fatal shootings and unruly crowds, despite a massive police presence and activities designed to give people alternatives to drinking and roaming the streets.

The party-all-the-time vibe in the South Beach section of the barrier island city has already led officials to ban alcohol sales at larger clubs after 2 a.m. Police are stationed everywhere, including in mobile towers that give officers a birds-eye view of the streets.

Art, music, yoga and volleyball tournaments were added this year, but the violence continues at night. The city imposed an overnight curfew that ended Monday morning and is considering another one next weekend.