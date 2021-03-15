Miami Mayor: Tom Brady Of Police Chiefs Gets Top Miami Job

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks during a press conference at HPD headquarters in Houston. Acevedo, the Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun controls, marching with protesters after George Floyd's death and criticizing President Donald Trump is taking the top job in the Miami Police Department, news outlets reported, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks during a press conference at HPD headquarters in Houston. Acevedo, the Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun controls, marching with protesters after George Floyd's death and criticizing President Donald Trump is taking the top job in the Miami Police Department, news outlets reported, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

(AP) — The Houston police chief who forged a national profile by calling for gun controls, marching with protesters after George Floyd’s death and criticizing President Donald Trump is moving to Miami.

Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami Herald that hiring Art Acevedo is “like getting the Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs.” An official announcement is expected Monday morning.

Acevedo sent an email to his staff late Sunday calling the move “truly bittersweet.” He spent five years as chief in Houston, overseeing a 5,400-person force. The Miami police force is much smaller, with a staff of 1,400.