Michelle Obama Supports Tiafoe In US Open Semifinals

Michelle Obama, center, gives two thumbs up to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during a semifinal match between Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — Michelle Obama waved her arms in the air and yelled, “Let’s go, Foe!” Down on the U.S. Open court below, Frances Tiafoe was pleased to see he had a new fan. The former first lady had a seat in the front row behind the baseline to watch the American play Friday night in the semifinals in Arthur Ashe Stadium. She gave him a thumbs-up and a shoutout when she was shown on the video screens. After the match, he got to speak with Mrs. Obama and they walked out through the tunnel from the court together.

 

