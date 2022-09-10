Michelle Obama Supports Tiafoe In US Open Semifinals

(AP) — Michelle Obama waved her arms in the air and yelled, “Let’s go, Foe!” Down on the U.S. Open court below, Frances Tiafoe was pleased to see he had a new fan. The former first lady had a seat in the front row behind the baseline to watch the American play Friday night in the semifinals in Arthur Ashe Stadium. She gave him a thumbs-up and a shoutout when she was shown on the video screens. After the match, he got to speak with Mrs. Obama and they walked out through the tunnel from the court together.