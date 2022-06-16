Michigan Cop Charged With Murder In Lyoya’s Death Is Fired

FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, on Aug. 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Schurr, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot in the back of the head in April, has been fired, officials said Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

(AP) — Officials say a Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired. Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said Wednesday that Christopher Schurr waived his right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday. Schurr was a Grand Rapids officer for seven years. Police Chief Eric Winstrom recommended Schurr’s dismissal after a second-degree murder charge was filed Thursday. Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop on April 4. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver’s license. Schurr, who is white, has claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Defense lawyers say the officer feared for his safety.