Michigan Faces Pushback With Gun Red Flag Law Set To Pass

Karen Kobylik and her husband Michael Kobylik hold funeral programs for Karen's children Ruby and Bishop Taverner, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Ruby shot and killed her boyfriend and brother before taking her own life hours later on May 8, 2022. Kobylik had spent the weeks prior calling police asking them to remove her daughter's firearm. "They said we can't take any guns away from her because we cannot step on her second amendment right," Kobylik told The Associated Press. Michigan is poised to become the 20th state in the nation to pass red flag laws. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(AP) — Michigan could become the 20th state to pass a red flag law as the state looks for ways to address gun violence after its second mass school shooting in 15 months. The legislation has passed the Democratic-led Legislature and would be the first red flag gun legislation to pass in nearly three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will sign it. The law is already facing pushback on the local level. Sheriffs have shown resistance to enforcing something they believe to be unconstitutional. While the laws have seen widespread public support, an Associated Press analysis last year found they were barely used. The U.S. is on a record pace for mass shootings so far this year.

